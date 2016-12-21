Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

University Challenge appears to have got the answer to a Scrabble question wrong

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 09:05 pm

University Challenge viewers have been left wildly unimpressed as the popular TV programme appears to have got something wrong.

During one of the Christmas special episodes of the BBC Two show, a question about the value of words played in a game of Scrabble caused a Twitter uproar.

The question, aimed at the well-known alumni from City, University of London – led by journalist and presenter Samira Ahmed – asked for the value of the word ‘party’ before put on a board.

University Challenge (BBC iPlayer grab)
After a few moments of deliberation, the team answered 17, but were told by host Jeremy Paxman that the answer is 11.

Wait, what?

If P is worth three points, A, R and T are worth one each and Y is worth four, then that’s 10 points. Unless, in other editions of the word game – which has been around for nearly 80 years – P is worth four.

And it didn’t take long for fans of the programme to work out the apparent misstep, as they took to Twitter in their droves to call it out.

Still, the error appears to have gone unnoticed by Samira, who wrote on Twitter that Scrabble really isn’t her thing after her team got all three questions wrong.

Her team won the game with flying colours, too, regardless of their word game woes.

Press Association has contacted the BBC for comment.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Jeremy Paxman, Samira Ahmed, University Challenge,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Argentina court indicts Justin Bieber over attack on photographer

Louis Tomlinson thanks fans for backing his solo work

Sir Terry Wogan helped me enjoy 'crazy amount of success', says Katie Melua

Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington 'split up after 16 years'


Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 