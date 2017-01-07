Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Two brand new singing shows battle it out to be Saturday night favourite

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 08:29 am

New BBC star search Let It Shine will go head-to-head with the broadcaster’s former talent show The Voice tonight, as both series launch on rival channels.

The Voice was bought by ITV and will debut in its new home after five series with the BBC – opposite the Beeb’s latest reality show, which aims to find the cast of a musical inspired by Take That’s hits.

Let It Shine is fronted by Take That singer-songwriter and former X Factor mentor Gary Barlow, who will sit on the judging panel alongside Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp.

They are looking to cast a group of male singers to star in the production, although details of the stage show’s plot are still being kept under wraps.

Presented by former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc and comedian Graham Norton, the programme will also welcome celebrity judges including pop veteran Lulu and musical theatre star Amber Riley as the hopefuls are put through their paces.

Meanwhile, ITV’s search for a star kicks off with Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Gavin Rossdale and Jennifer Hudson on the judging panel for this series of The Voice.

Let It Shine begins tonight on BBC1 at 7pm, running until 8.25pm. The Voice begins at 8pm on ITV.

