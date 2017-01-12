Twitter is not sure how it feels about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dating rumours

It’s pretty clear something must be going on between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd after they were spotted getting a tad intimate during an evening out.

If rumours of a relationship are true, then it would mark a big step for both the actress, following her long on-off relationship with Justin Bieber, and the singer, who recently split with model Bella Hadid after more than a year together.

#ICYMI: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd share sweet kiss after romantic dinner https://t.co/8Y7OtyGclS pic.twitter.com/T2ocIGs3tw — People Magazine (@people) January 12, 2017

News of another potential celebrity coupling got a mixed response on social media, and, as always, sometimes only GIFs can express our emotions the best.

Some fans could not be happier.

selena e the weeknd pic.twitter.com/1NvTczZItD — 다이 (@aqcdai_) January 12, 2017

SELENA AND THE WEEKND??!!?! YESS I AM SO HERE FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/C4OsGYsVl0 — kaylea homiak (@kaylea_homiak) January 12, 2017

me after seeing Selena Gomez and The Weeknd pictures pic.twitter.com/IfhGlgVmCr — . (@SteveZitro) January 12, 2017

*See picture of Selena Gomez & The Weeknd together 😘* Me: pic.twitter.com/JTavifcB2l — Kill Em Wit Kindness (@YoursTrulyJeff) January 12, 2017

While others are not even trying to hide their envy.

Tryin to be happy for the weeknd and Selena buuut she's just not me is she pic.twitter.com/iP3aTUhGhn — lily (@lilyhazz) January 12, 2017

Selena and The Weeknd?? Yeah...ofc...I'm fine.. pic.twitter.com/mcYIAxVHIy — Cindyy ღ (@cindyyjaneth) January 12, 2017

Some people reckon they saw it coming.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd is a couple I predicted months ago. I TOLD YOU ! pic.twitter.com/G77rIdJszr — M.M-M (@vyys23) January 12, 2017

But others clearly did not.

When you find out that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are dating - @katie_murray87 pic.twitter.com/WLzoKENvCC — 99.9 SUN FM (@999SUNFM) January 12, 2017

after seeing the picture of selena gomez and abel (the weeknd) me: pic.twitter.com/A12SZS4yIv — lil puddin'✵ (@iamjacobsartxx) January 12, 2017

Whether they expected it or not, some cynics smell a PR rat.

Selena Gomez and the weeknd? pic.twitter.com/yMB0pvefI2 — Seulgi Supremacist™ (@SeuIshines) January 12, 2017

So.. The Weeknd is dating Selena Gomez.. pic.twitter.com/Bcn5p7YuEG — Lost (@Hosi_km) January 12, 2017

But others have gone for the classic option. When in doubt, make a terrible pun.