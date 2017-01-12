Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Twitter is not sure how it feels about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dating rumours

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 01:51 pm

It’s pretty clear something must be going on between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd after they were spotted getting a tad intimate during an evening out.

If rumours of a relationship are true, then it would mark a big step for both the actress, following her long on-off relationship with Justin Bieber, and the singer, who recently split with model Bella Hadid after more than a year together.

News of another potential celebrity coupling got a mixed response on social media, and, as always, sometimes only GIFs can express our emotions the best.

Some fans could not be happier.

While others are not even trying to hide their envy.

Some people reckon they saw it coming.

But others clearly did not.

Whether they expected it or not, some cynics smell a PR rat.

But others have gone for the classic option. When in doubt, make a terrible pun.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Michelle Obama fans filmed heartfelt goodbyes only to be surprised by her moments later

Irish band Picture This cover Ed Sheeran in while sitting in a traffic jam

Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain is planning wedding no 2 - and this time she is calling the shots

Reese Witherspoon lets slip she had to QUIT a movie over her bad Scottish accent


Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 