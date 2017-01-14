Twitter is emotionally torn over Austin's shock CBB eviction

It was as shocking for the viewers as it was for the remaining housemates, and Austin himself.
In a surprise second eviction on Friday night’s show, Austin Armacost was voted the dullest by his fellow celebs on Celebrity Big Brother and was removed from the house.
He remained stony-faced as his flabbergasted flatmates squeezed in a last cuddle before he joined Emma Willis outside the house – shortly after Angie Best was voted off by the public.
And some viewers were equally as distraught…
#CBB AW NO AUSTIN BABE AW NO HES MY FAVE;(((— carrie randall🐝 (@carrierandall_) January 13, 2017
Okay, say what you want about Austin, but did not to deserve to leave... or at least leave like that! #cbb— Maria (@MariaGalea) January 13, 2017
Nooooooo I love Austin 😩 #cbb— Emma Harrison (@emmaharrison_x) January 13, 2017
Oh @bbuk that was really cruel! #cbb— 🌨⛄️OhKay-DohKay🤧❄️ (@KayCPage) January 13, 2017
Others, not so much…
Awkward!!! No best bits!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #CBB— Caz (@Cazla_) January 13, 2017
AND no best bits 😂👏 this has been INCREDIBLE. #cbb— ScottyP (@ScottPearson2) January 13, 2017