Twitter is emotionally torn over Austin's shock CBB eviction

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 01:01 am

It was as shocking for the viewers as it was for the remaining housemates, and Austin himself.

In a surprise second eviction on Friday night’s show, Austin Armacost was voted the dullest by his fellow celebs on Celebrity Big Brother and was removed from the house.

He remained stony-faced as his flabbergasted flatmates squeezed in a last cuddle before he joined Emma Willis outside the house – shortly after Angie Best was voted off by the public.

And some viewers were equally as distraught…

Others, not so much…

