Twitter is cringing over Bianca and Jamie kissing on CBB

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:46 pm

Potential romance has been heightening between Bianca Gascoigne and Jamie O’Hara in the CBB house lately, and everybody had just about got used to it.

But when they started smooching in the middle of the show on Friday, it proved to be just one step too far for viewers.

While the rest of the shocked housemates volunteered some awkward “woos” as the pair got spontaneously lost in the moment, Twitter vomited…

Get a room, guys!

