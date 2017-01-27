Twitter is cringing over Bianca and Jamie kissing on CBB

Potential romance has been heightening between Bianca Gascoigne and Jamie O’Hara in the CBB house lately, and everybody had just about got used to it.

But when they started smooching in the middle of the show on Friday, it proved to be just one step too far for viewers.

While the rest of the shocked housemates volunteered some awkward “woos” as the pair got spontaneously lost in the moment, Twitter vomited…

Bianca and Jamie are making me hide behind a cushion. #CBB pic.twitter.com/rtMc1l17BN — Kirstie Saunders (@AlohaKirstie) January 27, 2017

Is anyone else cringing at Bianca and Jamie? 😳 #CBB — Star magazine (@star_magazine) January 27, 2017

Jamie & bianca are the biggest cringe - fakeness I've ever witnessed 😷 #CBB — Poppy (@POPPYchynna) January 27, 2017

Jamie and Bianca are proper cringe! It's embarrassing to watch... 🙈 #CBB — ♔ Dahvid McAleer ♔ (@Diissco) January 27, 2017

Ewwww please stop #cbb Jamie & bianca 🤢 — Ria Bambiaaa (@lightbambiixo) January 27, 2017

The Bianca Jamie thing is so cringey #CBB — Team Speidi! (@Cirah_TV) January 27, 2017

Get a room, guys!