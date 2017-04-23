TV3 to air Peter Mark VIP Style Awards tomorrow night

If you were one of those people constantly refreshing your Snapchat on Friday night to watch your favourite Irish celebs off to the style awards, you’re just in luck.

TV3 are set to air the 16th annual Peter Mark Style Awards tomorrow night at 8pm.

The awards, hosted by Darren Kennedy, are undisputedly one of the high points of the Irish style calendar and will include a long list of guests from some of the biggest names in Irish fashion.

It was great to catch up with the eternally elegant gorgeous @celiaholmanlee and the stunningly beautiful @honorawalsh at The Peter Mark VIP Style Awards #pmvipstyleawards A post shared by Don O'Neill (@dononeilldesign) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:52am PDT

Of course if you’re active on social media you are aware of who the Irish public crowned Ireland’s Most Stylish Woman, Most Stylish Man, Most Stylish Online Influencer and Favourite Irish Designer, to name a few but it’s worth the tune in to see what happened in full one the night.

This year the extensive list of nominees include some of the biggest names in Irish fashion.

The budding sister act Aoibhin and Doireann Garrihy were both been nominated in various categories as well as father and son duo Keith and Jay Duffy kept it in the family be going head to head for most stylish man.

@ailbhegarrihy : "Doireann, have a BIT...of MANNERS" A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

The ever glamorous Glenda Gilson unsurprisingly is among the contenders as well as Pippa O’Connor who brought her bestie Brian Dowling along as her date.