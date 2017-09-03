Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

TV viewers are already counting down to Christmas as X Factor starts

Sunday, September 03, 2017 - 09:14 am

Saturday-night TV viewers are already ringing in the beginning of Christmas as The X Factor launched its 14th series.

The ITV show, which kicks off the run of telly talent contests leading up to the festive period, began its first round of auditions to find Britain’s best musical act on Saturday.

It saw judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger dish out a generous supply of yeses as they watched a range of performers, including teenage soloists, beat-boxers and boybands

Broadcasting on the second of September – days after the first stage of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off and one week before the launch of BBC 1’s Strictly Come Dancing – it is already getting fans excited for some cosy weekend nights in front of the box.

“X factor starting means it’s practically near Christmas,” tweeted Lauren Fox while Phoebe Davidson added: “u know Christmas is just around the corner when X factor comes on the telly”.

Aaron Bumby posted: “X factor starting tonight basically means summer’s over and the countdown to Christmas has started.”

The X Factor continues on ITV at 8pm on Sunday.


