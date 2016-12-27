TV presenter Zoe Hardman engaged to rugby player partner who gave her 'the perfect ring'

Zoe Hardman has had a fantastic end to her 2016 – she is now engaged to be married.

The TV and radio presenter announced the news that her rugby-player boyfriend Paul Doran Jones – the father of her child – proposed on Christmas Eve.

In a sweet Instagram post showing the couple kissing, she wrote: “It’s been a year of the most beautiful adventures for us.

Zoe Hardman (John Phillips PA Archive/PA Images) “The birth of our amazing daughter Luna back in September I thought was the last of the monumental moments … but then last night, on Christmas Eve, my soul mate proposed outside the Abbey in Bath, with all my family around me & with the perfect ring.

“@pauldoranjones I love you with my whole heart and I can’t wait to marry you. Happy Christmas everyone xx.”

The sportsman then shared his own snap of himself with Zoe, Luna and his daughter from a previous relationship and wrote: “Amazing few days in Bath with my girls. Delighted to tell you that I asked @zoehardman to marry me. What a special first Christmas for us as a family. Watch out 2017 we are coming!”

Zoe, 34, and Paul, 31, welcomed their first child together into the world in September, although the new mother later confessed to being “quite traumatised” by the experience.

The Heart FM DJ and former Take Me Out: The Gossip host had planned a water birth but revealed to Hello! that following a gruelling labour, Luna was delivered with forceps.

She said: “They don’t call it labour for nothing. I felt really quite traumatised afterwards. It was hardcore. It took me a while to process it … I cried a lot about it.

“Next time around I’ll just have an epidural and a cup of tea.”

Zoe and Paul have been together for about 18 months.