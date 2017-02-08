Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Tubs gets autographed photo and personal handwritten note from Julia Roberts

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 12:57 pm

Ireland's Ryan Tubridy got a nice surprise yesterday when a signed photograph of Julia Roberts landed on his desk.

The star of My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill and Pretty Woman also reached out to the Irish TV presenter and radio star with a handwritten note.

Ryan took to Instagram took share a snap of the signed photo with the world.

Julia's assistant is Irish and arranged for this to land on my desk this morning...

A photo posted by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy) on

Shedding a little light on the impromptu gesture, Ryan shared a pic of Julia's note.

Roberts-gate, Part II...The accompanying letter...#curiouserandcuriouser

A photo posted by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy) on

The note says: “Hi Ryan, It's Julia Roberts! One of my personal assistants is Irish and he told me you're a big fan of my work, especially Eat, Pray, Love.

“It;s great to hear I have an Irish fan such as yourself. I've enclosed autographed picture, I do hope you like it.

“Thanks for all the support, Love Julia.”

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

