'Trump V Ireland' documentary to air on TV3 on Monday night

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 01:40 pm

Part one of a new two-part documentary will air on TV3 tomorrow night looking at Donald Trump's election as US President and what implications that has for Irish people.

The series, presented by Matt Cooper, will examine the huge influence of Irish Americans within the Trump administration from VP Mike Pence to Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway.

It will also take a look at what is in store for Irish citizens living legally and illegally in the USA.

Coming up in part two, we will see what the Trump regime means for Ireland as a country.

Matt will look at the impact his election will have on our economy which is heavily reliant on big multi-nationals such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google.

Trump V Ireland (part one) airs on Monday, April 24 at 10pm on TV3, with part two at the same time on Tuesday, April 25.

