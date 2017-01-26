Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Troll apologises to Katie Price for tweets about her son Harvey

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 09:20 am

A man who sent abusive tweets about Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey has apologised to her after being exposed as a troll.

Mark Williams sent a series of cruel and racist messages to the TV star’s account, mocking her blind 14-year-old boy.

The 30-year-old, from Thornaby, Teesside, was branded the sickest troll in Britain by The Sun newspaper.

Katie Price and her children (Sean Dempsey/PA)
In one tweet he said he hoped Harvey would choke on some sweets.

He also made derogatory comments about Harvey’s background.

Katie Price with her son Harvey and husband Kieran Hayler (Yui Mok/PA)
He tweeted an apology on Wednesday night, saying: “@MissKatiePrice I didn’t think you would see my tweet. I realise it was in bad taste and shouldn’t have said it. Im sorry if I upset Harvey.”

He has also sent abusive messages about other stars including Cheryl and Taylor Swift, according to reports.

On Thursday morning the @marcodotcom1 account appeared to have been deleted.

