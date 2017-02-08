Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Tributes following death of Battlestar Galactica actor Richard Hatch

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 08:08 am

Tributes have poured in for actor Richard Hatch, best known for his role on sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica, after his death from cancer.

The 71-year-old died with his son Paul by his side following a battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager Michael Kaliski said.

Hatch played Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica television series, which ran from 1978 to 1979, and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance on the show.

Richard Hatch (Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock)
He also appeared in the rebooted version of the show from 2004 to 2009, portraying a different character, Tom Zarek.

Following news of his death, Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted: “rest with the galactic stars, Richard Hatch.”

Ronald D Moore, who created the rebooted version of Battlestar Galactica, added:

Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, also paid tribute:

Edward James Olmos, who starred in the Battlestar Galactica reboot, added:

Hatch’s other acting work included an early role on All My Children in 1971 and appearances on Dynasty, The Love Boat, Santa Barbara and Baywatch.

