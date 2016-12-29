Trey Songz arrested after throwing microphones and speakers during concert

Trey Songz has been arrested for throwing microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested on Wednesday night after the show, the Detroit Police Department said.

(Yui Mok/PA) Trey became “upset and belligerent” after he was told he had to end his concert and leave the stage at 11:30pm, said police spokesman Dan Donakowski.

A police sergeant was struck on the head by an object tossed from the stage.

(Peter Byrne/PA) Trey faces malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing charges.

Police say he is being held at the Detroit Detention Centre.

Chris Brown and Lil Yachty also performed at the concert.