Tracyleanne Jefford is latest act to be voted off X Factor

Monday, November 06, 2017

Tracyleanne Jefford thanked the X Factor for “making my life change” as she became the fourth contestant to leave the live shows.

The wannabe pop star was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes during Sunday’s programme.

Jefford, who was in judge Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs category, said she felt “privileged” to have made it so far in the ITV competition.

“I am privileged to make it to the second week,” she said. “I have had the bestest time.”

“Thank you for making my life change,” she added, saying that she would keep going.

Scherzinger said of Jefford: “She is the heart of the show. She is what the show is all about.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Davy White was named the top-rated performer of the night which meant he had to go head-to-head with Saturday night’s winners Rak-Su in the new Prize Fight sing-off.

Both performed again and White was declared the winner, clinching a session with a top music producer.


