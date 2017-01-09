Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Tracee Ellis Ross dedicates Golden Globe prize to 'women of colour'

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 01:59 am

Tracee Ellis Ross has dedicated her Golden Globe win to “women of colour”.

Her performance in Black-ish saw her named best actress in a TV comedy or musical.

The daughter of singer Diana Ross thanked her mother and father as she accepted her award.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)
“This is for all the women of colour and colourful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy, valid and important,” she said.

“It’s nice at 44, I like it up here.”

Black-ish follows an American black middle class family and their struggle for identity.

