Top supermodel is out and about in Cork

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 10:59 am

Jodie Kidd is out and about in Cork City.

The international top model is taking time out of the busy London fashion scene to relax in Cork.

Although the blonde beauty is known for rocking the runway, nowadays she’s also recognized for her love of cars and over the years has made guest appearances on Top Gear.

While exploring the rebel county Kidd popped into a local cafe, The Workshop for a cuppa and kindly posed for a photo with staff.



Kidd is clearly a lover of the county as she famously pulled a pint in a local pub after attending a Noel Gallagher's band, high Flying Birds gig at the Marquee in 2015.

Keep your eyes peeled!

