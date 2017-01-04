Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Tool and Chance the Rapper will headline New York music festival Governors Ball

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 05:04 pm

Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix are set to the headline the Governors Ball music festival in New York City this summer.

Lorde, Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang Clan, Rae Sremmurd and Phantogram will also perform during the three-day event on Randall’s Island Park from June 2-4.

Lorde (Yui Mok/PA)
Tickets for the festival, which is now in its seventh year, go on sale on Friday.

The Governors Ball will mark Tool’s first NYC performance in 11 years.

Other performers include Bleachers, Cage the Elephant, Flume, BANKS, Schoolboy Q, Marshmello, Franz Ferdinand, Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX, Kehlani and Tove Lo.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Chance the Rapper, Governors Ball, Lorde, Phoenix, Tool,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Will Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry reunite on US Bake Off?

Celebrity Big Brother under fire from Jasmine Lennard

Michelle Williams stuns as she picks up major prize amid Oscars buzz

Kim Kardashian posts super-sweet family video


Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 