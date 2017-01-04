Tool and Chance the Rapper will headline New York music festival Governors Ball

Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix are set to the headline the Governors Ball music festival in New York City this summer.

Lorde, Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang Clan, Rae Sremmurd and Phantogram will also perform during the three-day event on Randall’s Island Park from June 2-4.

Lorde (Yui Mok/PA) Tickets for the festival, which is now in its seventh year, go on sale on Friday.

The Governors Ball will mark Tool’s first NYC performance in 11 years.

Other performers include Bleachers, Cage the Elephant, Flume, BANKS, Schoolboy Q, Marshmello, Franz Ferdinand, Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX, Kehlani and Tove Lo.