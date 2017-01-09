Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

'Too much information', say CBB fans after Stacy's Snipes story

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 11:04 pm

Stacy Francis’s claims about Wesley Snipes had fans cringing, with plenty claiming it was a bit of an over-share.

The US singer was chatting to her Celebrity Big Brother housemates when she piped up about having had a romance with the actor.

Wesley Snipes (Ian West/PA)
But things took a slightly seedy turn when she mentioned the size of his… manhood.

It sparked a flurry of comments on social media, where fans said it was just too much information!

Others were just turned off by Stacy’s name-dropping.

Whitney, Wesley.. we wonder who we will hear about next!

