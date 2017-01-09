Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Tom Hiddleston interviews Nicole Kidman on Golden Globe red carpet

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 12:43 am

Nicole Kidman hijacked a Tom Hiddleston interview on the Golden Globe red carpets and revealed a “world exclusive” at the same time.

As Tom was speaking to the official Golden Globes online stream, Nicole stepped in to tell him enough talking.

Tom promptly turned the questions on the actress and asked her what she was wearing.

She replied that Tom was wearing Gucci and she knew it because “I got him dressed”.

Turning to the camera, the British actor said: “World exclusive.”

Earlier he had been talking about his role in The Night Manager.

He said: “It was the most incredible script.

“It’s based on a John Le Carre novel. He is the master of spy novels. I love spy characters. I go undercover to take down an arms dealer.”

Meanwhile, Nicole said she was “determined to have fun” and she certainly looked like she was.

