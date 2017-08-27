Tom Hardy makes his final CBeebies appearance with late dog Woody

Parents’ favourite TV story reader Tom Hardy has made an emotional return to CBeebies in a final appearance with his beloved dog, Woody.

Hollywood star Hardy was back on Saturday night to read the Bedtime Story, making his final appearance on camera with his late pet, who died in June aged six.

Tom Hardy with Woody (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Taboo actor read Helen Stephens’ story Fleabag, about a boy’s relationship with his scruffy pet, in an episode broadcast on International Dog Day.

One viewer tweeted: “Mums around the country scrambling for the record button”, as the popular star of Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises made his latest appearance with his pet.

Mums around the country scrambling for the record button. Must mean #TomHardy and the beloved Woody are on #cbeebiesbedtimestory 🐶 #mumlife pic.twitter.com/r75N3NkTZC — Carrie Lang (@CarrieDoll666) August 26, 2017

Another parent commented: “Time stood still in our house.”

Thanks @CBeebiesHQ #BedTimeStory . Lovely story with Tom Hardy. Time stood still in our house. Sure there were more lingering close-ups! 😍 — Yvonne Ricketts (@HenleyYh) August 26, 2017

One dad weighed in with the admission that his child was too old for the Bedtime Story, but they had still tuned in.

He tweeted: “My son hasn’t watched the CBeebies bedtime story in 2 years, wife hears Tom Hardy’s reading and suddenly we’re watching it again.”

My son hasn't watched the CBeebies bedtime story in 2 years, wife hears Tom Hardy's reading and suddenly we're watching it again pic.twitter.com/dA6TYGqhzq — Liam Costello (@lp_costello) August 26, 2017

However, this Bedtime Story was a poignant one as Woody has since passed away, so it is the last time viewers will see Hardy with the dog.

One tweeted: “Saddened by the fact that it was Tom Hardy’s dog in the @CBeebiesHQ story and the dog has since passed away. Such a beautiful dog.”

Another added: “Totally crestfallen after that final CBeebies Bedtime story with Tom Hardy and Woody.”

Viewers were as happy to see Hardy as ever, with one labelling him “worth the licence fee alone”, and another pleading with CBeebies to “just give the man the job full time”.

@CBeebiesHQ No offence to anyone else, but just give the man the job full time. PLEASE!!!!!!😜 #TomHardy #BedtimeStories — MissM (@Milly1978) August 26, 2017

One mum tweeted about her toddler: “get out of the bloody way child”, while another viewer wrote: “visiting family with young kids has its benefits”.