Tom Hardy: Body transformations have left me achy

Taboo star Tom Hardy has admitted he finds it physically tough having to change his body shape for roles.

He is due to star as Al Capone in the upcoming Fonzo, which sees Capone towards the end of his life, and Tom said he was hoping not to have to pack on too many pounds to play him.

Chatting to The Daily Beast, he said: “It’s not the classic Al Capone that you necessarily envision with the silhouette. I don’t want to give too much away about it, but there’s definitely a transformation with that role.

Tom is feeling the pain of changing shape (Jonathan Brady/PA) “I don’t know if it’s as drastic as Bane. I’ve probably damaged my body too much. I’m only little. If I keep putting on weight I’ll collapse like a house of cards under too much pressure.”

Tom has previously bulked up to play an MMA fighter in Warrior and Bane in Batman film The Dark Knight Rises.

He said: “I think you pay the price with any drastic physical changes. It was alright when I was younger, to put myself under that kind of duress, but I think as you get into your 40s you have to be more mindful of the rapid training, packing on a lot of weight and getting physical, and then not having enough time to keep training because you’re busy filming, so your body is swimming in two different directions at the same time.

Tom is currently starring in BBC drama Taboo (BBC) “And then after the film I’m tired, and you maybe have to change your shape again and go back to your normal size for the next film. To go from one extreme to another has a cost.

“I haven’t damaged my body, but I’m certainly a bit achier than I used to be… I certainly have joints that click that probably shouldn’t click, you know what I mean? And carrying my children is a little bit harder than it used to be — but don’t tell them.”