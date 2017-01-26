Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Tom Hardy back on CBeebies - for Valentine's Day

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 10:51 am

He was a hit with mums when he made his debut on CBeebies, and now British actor Tom Hardy is returning to the channel for Valentine’s Day.

The 39-year-old drew heaps of praise from viewers when he snuggled under a blanket with his rescue dog, Woodstock, to read a tale to pre-schoolers on New Year’s Eve.

Tom Hardy on CBeebies (CBeebies)
The Peaky Blinders star followed in the footsteps of other big names such as David Hasselhoff, Damian Lewis, Sir Derek Jacobi and James McAvoy in signing up for the CBeebies slot.

He’ll be joined by his dog again on Valentine’s Day, when he reads The Cloudspotter, about the power of the imagination and importance of friendship, by Tom McLaughlin.

Tom will read the CBeebies Bedtime Story at 6.50pm on Valentine’s Day.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, CBeebies, Tom Hardy,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Comedian Rory McGrath admits stalking married woman for 14 months

Nearly half of T2 Trainspotting scenes did not make finished film

Dick Van Dyke pays tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

Ed Sheeran has announced Dublin dates


Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced is a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 