Tom Hardy back on CBeebies - for Valentine's Day

He was a hit with mums when he made his debut on CBeebies, and now British actor Tom Hardy is returning to the channel for Valentine’s Day.

The 39-year-old drew heaps of praise from viewers when he snuggled under a blanket with his rescue dog, Woodstock, to read a tale to pre-schoolers on New Year’s Eve.

Tom Hardy on CBeebies (CBeebies) The Peaky Blinders star followed in the footsteps of other big names such as David Hasselhoff, Damian Lewis, Sir Derek Jacobi and James McAvoy in signing up for the CBeebies slot.

He’ll be joined by his dog again on Valentine’s Day, when he reads The Cloudspotter, about the power of the imagination and importance of friendship, by Tom McLaughlin.

Tom will read the CBeebies Bedtime Story at 6.50pm on Valentine’s Day.