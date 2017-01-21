Tom Daley comes clean to fiance over cyber sex session with fan

Diving star Tom Daley has said he told his fiance of a cyber sex session with a fan while the couple were on an extended break and vowed it would “never happen again”.

The two-time Olympic medallist reportedly sent explicit images to a stranger during some “time apart” from partner Dustin Lance Black last year.

The 22-year-old told the Sun the couple had struggled with their long-distance relationship but they had since realised they were “meant for each other”.

My latest VLOG from decorating out place together for the first time for Christmas is now LIVE. Go check out what I taught @dlanceblack by going to my Instagram story and swiping up! A photo posted by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:09am PST

According to the paper, Tom and the American screenwriter had a seven-month break in their romance, of which the couple chose not to speak publicly.

They decided to temporarily split so the athlete could focus on the Rio 2016 games, where he won bronze, while Lance Black, 42, was filming a TV series in the US.

It is claimed Tom sent pictures and videos to a 23-year-old from Liverpool during an 11-month online exchange.

My latest VLOG is now LIVE on my channel!! "I Love You All!" Check it out by going to my Instagram story and swiping up! A photo posted by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

The diver told the paper: “This will absolutely never happen again now that we’re getting married. The date is set, and we’re raring and ready to go for that wedding now.

“We don’t have secrets in our relationship. We’re honest and open about everything. When we were back together I told him everything.”

He added: “I’m 22 years old, and if you talk to someone through social media it is what it is. It was nothing more than that. We never physically met.”