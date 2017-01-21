Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Tom Daley comes clean to fiance over cyber sex session with fan

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 11:34 am

Diving star Tom Daley has said he told his fiance of a cyber sex session with a fan while the couple were on an extended break and vowed it would “never happen again”.

The two-time Olympic medallist reportedly sent explicit images to a stranger during some “time apart” from partner Dustin Lance Black last year.

The 22-year-old told the Sun the couple had struggled with their long-distance relationship but they had since realised they were “meant for each other”.

According to the paper, Tom and the American screenwriter had a seven-month break in their romance, of which the couple chose not to speak publicly.

They decided to temporarily split so the athlete could focus on the Rio 2016 games, where he won bronze, while Lance Black, 42, was filming a TV series in the US.

It is claimed Tom sent pictures and videos to a 23-year-old from Liverpool during an 11-month online exchange.

The diver told the paper: “This will absolutely never happen again now that we’re getting married. The date is set, and we’re raring and ready to go for that wedding now.

“We don’t have secrets in our relationship. We’re honest and open about everything. When we were back together I told him everything.”

He added: “I’m 22 years old, and if you talk to someone through social media it is what it is. It was nothing more than that. We never physically met.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Dustin Lance Black, Tom Daley,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Film premiere cancelled after complaints following dog video

See which stars have promised to attend anti-Trump Women's Marches today

Chloe Ferry evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

Ben Fogle surprised a lot of people on Lip Sync Battle with a Miley Cyrus rendition


Lifestyle

Go from fatigued to fit with this quick workout

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Ian McKellen it's all about pleasing your parents

Time to indulge in a soak

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 