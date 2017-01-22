Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Tom Cruise rumoured to be on Green Lantern shortlist

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 06:58 pm

Tom Cruise is apparently on a shortlist of actors that film bosses might pursue to play the Green Lantern.

DC Entertainment also has its eye on Bradley Cooper, Armie Hammer, Joel McHale and Jake Gyllenhaal for the part in Green Lantern Corps, reported The Wrap.

Armie Hammer (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Reynolds, who played the character of Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the 2011 superhero film, is thought to be a contender too.

However, casting is at an early stage so none of the actors have had talks about taking on the role.

The Green Lantern Corps are an interstellar police force, made up of aliens, tasked with looking after the universe.

The movie is due to be released in 2020.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Armie Hammer, Bradley Cooper, Green Lantern, Green Lantern Corps, Hal Jordan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joel McHale, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Cruise,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Louis Tomlinson and Briana post adorable video of baby boy's birthday

Boy George praises Melania Trump for inauguration day - but not Donald

New Saatchi exhibition to explore the power of the selfie

Stars set to hit the red carpet at tonight's Critics' Circle Awards in London


Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 