Tinie Tempah is back with his catchy new track Text from Your Ex

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 01:18 pm

We’ve finally been treated to the first song off Tinie Tempah’s upcoming new album Youth.

Text from Your Ex features singer Tinashe, and it’s bound to get stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Check it out on Spotify.

Tinie’s last studio album Demonstration came out in 2013, and even though he’s released the odd song and mixtape, he’s also been doing a whole host of things unrelated to music. Just like walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show a few days ago, NBD.

Another one. Thank you @dolcegabbana for letting me walk in your show. #dgfamily ❤️

A photo posted by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on

But now, we’ve finally got a taste of what the new album will be like, and it’s getting us pretty excited.

New music tomorrow. #TextFromYourEx 📱@tinashenow #YOUTH

A video posted by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on

It’s not just new music that we’re getting from Tinie: he’s also released the first episode in his documentary series going behind the scenes of the making of his album. Check out a clip from the show, which you can watch in full here.

How to make an album. Episode 1. Link in bio.

A video posted by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on

Youth comes out on January 27.

