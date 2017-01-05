Tina Moore is more than a little impressed by Michelle Keegan's Essex accent

Tina Moore has lavished praise on Michelle Keegan for her portrayal of her in ITV drama Tina And Bobby – and especially for her Essex accent.

The series, based on Tina’s own book about her marriage and eventual split from renowned footballer Bobby Moore, sees Michelle play Tina in her younger years.

Now married to TOWIE’s Mark Wright, Michelle, 29, lives a stone’s throw away from Tina and Bobby’s former home in Chigwell.

The real Tina and Bobby in 1966 (PA) Tina told ITV’s Lorraine: “I was very impressed with Michelle, she’s lovely. Such a down to earth, beautiful young girl.

“Her husband Mark comes from Essex so he’s helped her a lot along the way with the accent.”

Speaking about her role, Michelle has previously said how much she enjoyed meeting Tina, despite finding it “daunting.”

She has also revealed how she had to call on her husband to bring her up to scratch with British football knowledge and how she could relate to Tina’s story about the challenges of having a relationship in the public eye.