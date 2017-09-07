Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2018 go on sale tomorrow

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 10:42 am

Just as you’ve managed to get through that Electric Picnic fear, festival bosses go and tear down your week of hard work in a second by announcing that tickets for next year’s event will go on sale tomorrow.

It will take place from August 31 and September 2 and the first round of tickets go on sale this Friday 8 September at 9am from Ticketmaster.

The festival will continue to offer a Loyalty Scheme/discount code to their dedicated followers - all you need to do is prove that you have attended the festival before.

If you have been to the festival three times or more a ticket will cost €165, if you've been once or twice a ticket will cost €185 and if you haven't been before it will cost €205.

To guarantee you get a discount code for Electric Picnic 2018, please submit your code request by 5pm Wednesday, October 25.

They also continue to offer a three-stage instalment plan.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chester Bennington’s wife shares photo of the star taken days before he died

William takes Prince George on first school run as too-sick Kate stays at home

George Michael fans in tears over new track

George Michael song gets first airplay eight months after the star died


Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 