Ticketmaster reminds fans heading to Niall Horan gig of strict admission measures

Ticketmaster has issued a reminder to fans about strict concert admission details ahead of Niall Horan's gig in Dublin tonight.

An email sent to concert goers has outlined very specific measures regarding their tickets and entry into the Mullingar's gig at the Olympia tonight.

The email stated that the credit card holder must be in attendance at the gate even if they are not attending the concert themselves.

“Credit card holder must attend check-in at the venue on show day with their guest to have their IDs cross checked against purchase list and be given non-transferable accreditation for entry," read the email.

Ticketmaster have said Niall Horan and MCD have implemented the measures to deter the re-sale of tickets at a high price.

Fans are advised that tickets alone will not gain them entry into the venue and the credit card holder must present the card used to purchase the tickets and have a matching photo ID.

"Tickets alone will not give you entry to the venue.

“For identification purposes the credit card holder must present the credit card used when purchasing the tickets and must have matching valid Photo ID."

Anyone who fails to provide the required purchase and identification documents will be refused entry into the gig they said.

"Any customer that resells their ticket at a premium, resells this ticket through a broker or agent; advertises or offers this ticket for resale including on the internet; or uses this ticket for advertising, promotion or other commercial purpose will have their ticket cancelled.

“Any customer found to have exceeded the show’s ticket limit will have their additional transactions cancelled.

“Any ticket holder not able to provide the required purchase and identification documents will be denied entry to the venue."

Ticketmaster have said that those who purchased tickets when they first went on sale were made aware of the measures that were put in place.

"Please familiarise yourself with the terms and conditions you agreed at the time of purchase," the email read.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan was pictured earlier today outside of the Olympia with his friend and supporting act Wild Youth.

He tweeted: "Ireland, I'm home. Really excited and nervous for tonight."

