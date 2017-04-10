Thor: Ragnarok looks like an insane gladiator movie in the first teaser trailer

Marvel Studios have spoiled fans with a teaser trailer for the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok.
It's been four years since we last had a Thor movie and Ragnarok looks like it is going to blow all others out of the water.
The 'God of Thunder' is this time teaming up with Bruce Banner/ The Hulk who were notably missing from Captain America: Civil War.
Thor returns home to Asgard only to be captured and held on the planet Sakaar without his trusty hammer.
There he is forced to win gladiatorial matches and defeat an old friend in order to save Asgard and his people.
Let's take a quick look at just some of the highlights from the trailer.
Thor: Ragnarok is in cinemas October 27.