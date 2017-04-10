Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Thor: Ragnarok looks like an insane gladiator movie in the first teaser trailer

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 03:22 pm

Marvel Studios have spoiled fans with a teaser trailer for the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok.

It's been four years since we last had a Thor movie and Ragnarok looks like it is going to blow all others out of the water.

The 'God of Thunder' is this time teaming up with Bruce Banner/ The Hulk who were notably missing from Captain America: Civil War.

Thor returns home to Asgard only to be captured and held on the planet Sakaar without his trusty hammer.

There he is forced to win gladiatorial matches and defeat an old friend in order to save Asgard and his people.

Let's take a quick look at just some of the highlights from the trailer.

Cate Blanchett looks seriously badass as Hela, completely destroying Thor's hammer, Mjölnir.

Jeff Goldblum plays a Jeff Goldblum type character, or to give him his title for this film - The Grandmaster.

Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba reprise their roles as Loki and Heimdall respectively

We also get our first look at Karl Urban as Skurge.

Special shout-out to the Hulk, who's teaming up with Thor for this latest adventure in the MCU

Thor: Ragnarok is in cinemas October 27.

KEYWORDS thor ragnarok, marvel, movies, cinema,

