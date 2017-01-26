Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

This week Late Late Show line-up is very exciting for all 80s kids

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 02:20 pm

One of the 80s' biggest teen idols, Jason Donovan is set to join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One this Friday.

*cue screams*

The Neighbours heartthrob will join Ryan to chat about achieving international fame on the soap and as a very successful popstar.

He’ll also be filling viewers in on how becoming a father transformed his life; and why trips to the jungle and across the Strictly dance floor revitalised his career; as well as touring with Million Dollar Quartet.

Dermot Bannon will be dropping by telling viewers why the Irish need to give up their love affair with owning property while Eamonn Holmes, with his wife and This Morning co-presenter Ruth Langsford, will be talking about what it’s like to be one of the most well-known husband-and-wife teams on British television.

Music will be provided by Irish soprano Celine Byrne and who knows, Jason Donovan might give us a note or two.

