This video of Nathan Carter teaching Daniel O'Donnell how to dab is glorious

Friday, April 14, 2017

It’s finally here, the Late Late Show all country music lovers have been waiting for - the country music extravaganza.

The show with Ireland's biggest country stars includes Nathan Carter, Daniel O'Donnell, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney and Big Tom.

Due to the busy schedules of the stars, the show was pre-recorded in front of a live studio audience in last night and will be aired on our screens tonight.

Since the taping, RTÉ have taken to their various social media accounts to tease some of the goings on but this clip of Nathan Carter teaching Daniel O’Donnell how to dab has just made our day.

We don't know what’s better - Daniel saying “does this mean I get a younger audience” or the fact that they’re actually doing it wrong.



Either way, it’s glorious.

It’s all about that elbow, Nathan.

Over to you, Brendan Shine.

