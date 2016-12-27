Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

This tribute to Carrie Fisher from her dog's Twitter account is possibly the most moving of all

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 11:23 pm

Carrie Fisher took her French bulldog Gary everywhere with her.

He was by her side when she did interviews for television shows …

(Ian West/PA)
… and even when she appeared on the red carpet.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)
Gary, of course, has his own regularly updated Twitter account which shared this touching message on Christmas Eve when Fisher was in hospital after suffering from a heart attack on a plane from London to LA the day before.

But today with the sad news of her death, the same picture has been uploaded again but with a totally heartbreaking caption.

It’s made people very emotional.

Some have been responding with pictures of their own dogs and nice messages for Gary.

