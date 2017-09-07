This police force is so not here for the second coming of the killer clown craze

Hey, remember that period of 2016 when people were dressing up like clowns and lurking in dark places, desperately trying to scare people? Well the police are concerned it might be back.

The initial “killer clown” craze began in the US when hype for the remake of Stephen King’s It started to build, before migrating across the world. And with the film finally being released this weekend in the US and UK, there have once again been reports of sightings.

One police force in the US is so over it, though.

WE DID THE CLOWN THING LAST YEAR WE AREN'T DOING THIS AGAIN https://t.co/XZVLHFXIi2 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 6, 2017

The story Lawrence Police, in Kansas, were replying to was about red balloons being tied to sewer grates in a small Pennsylvania town.

If you haven’t seen the original or read the book, red balloons are the calling card of Pennywise – the story’s child-eating, sewer-dwelling clown.

“We give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again,” Lititz Borough Police Department wrote on Facebook.

An 18-year-old man was jailed in the UK back in February – thought to be the first person imprisoned following the craze that swept across the UK – after chasing a pregnant woman with an axe while dressed as a clown the night before Halloween.

At one stage last year one police force had 14 reports of clowns to deal with in 24 hours, while clown sightings have been reported all the way from Dundee to Plymouth in 2017.

It’s not hard to imagine clown costumes being a popular choice once again this Halloween…