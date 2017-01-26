Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

This photo of Mick Jagger's new baby boy is too adorable

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:02 pm

Melanie Hamrick has posted a dreamy beach snap with the little baby boy she had last month with rock star Mick Jagger.

She posted the flashback photo of herself and a very tiny Deveraux, with the wistful caption: “Rain Rain Go Away! Thinking back to my angels first beach trip.”

Sir Mick, who is already a great-grandfather, became a dad for the eighth time at the age of 76 when little Deveraux Octavian Basil was born on December 8.

Mother Melanie, a professional ballerina, has since been getting back into shape to return to the dance floor.

…Not that you’d guess she had taken any sort of break. Melanie, 29, kept her followers updated throughout her pregnancy with her impressive stretching and exercise snaps, which would be challenging enough even if you weren’t carrying another person with you.

Just looking at them is enough to make us sweat!

