This Morning’s Ruth Langsford wants to win Strictly Come Dancing

Ruth Langsford said she has entered Strictly Come Dancing to win it.

The TV presenter, 57, has also filled in all of her diary dates “until I lift the Glitterball trophy”.

She was the third celebrity contestant to be announced for this year’s line-up, following that of The Saturdays singer Mollie King and EastEnders star Davood Ghadami.

She said: “I’m absolutely going in to this to win it because why would you not?

“In my diary, all those dates are filled in until I lift the Glitterball trophy. There’s no point going into this thinking, ‘oh you know I’ll probably go out in week three’.

“I don’t want to go out, I want to stay, I want to learn all the dances and who knows, I might turn out to be brilliant!”

The This Morning and Loose Women presenter will be joined on the show by her ITV colleague, Charlotte Hawkins.

Langsford said: “I am taking part in Strictly because I’ve watched every show right from the very beginning and absolutely love it.

“It’s been a dream to be in it and I can’t believe they’ve asked me. It’s surreal but here I am and I’m so excited.

“I’m a massive fan of the show and I’m looking forward to learning to dance properly because I’ve never ever had a dance lesson in my life.”

She added: “My parents were very good dancers so it will be lovely to do it for them.”

“My dad is no longer with us but I’m sure he will be looking down. He might have passed on some of his dancing moves.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns for the launch show on BBC 1 at 7pm on September 9.