This Morning viewers melt as Junior Masterchef boy cooks on the show

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 01:27 pm

A little boy who burst into tears after a failed fish and chip dinner on the Spanish version of Junior Masterchef won over the UK TV audience on Friday as he made an appearance on This Morning.

To jog your memory, Oscar Jefferson, an eight-year-old British boy who moved to Spain a couple of years ago and has now mastered the language, appeared on the local version of the cookery programme.

During the semi-finals, though, he broke down in tears when his fish and chips did not go to plan. Not only that, but he had extra pressure because it was his grandfather’s recipe.

Oscar Jefferson on Junior MasterChef in Spain (MasterChef Junior/YouTube grab)
The poor boy – who was known by his surname Jefferson on the programme – broke the hearts of TV viewers and those catching up on the internet. It was devastating. It was even worse when one of the judges tried to comfort the crying boy, to no avail.

It all went wrong for Oscar when he dropped a jar of tartar sauce and then did not manage to finish his dish in time.

But now his tears have dried, he made a fantastic TV comeback as he appeared on ITV’s This Morning, cooking alongside chef Phil Vickery to learn how to make a fantastic portion of fish, chips and tartar sauce.

The youngster was the picture of politeness and was eager to learn how to create the popular dish.

And viewers of This Morning were in awe of him as they took to Twitter in their droves to praise him.

Oscar revealed to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that he has been cooking since he was four and that, if he doesn’t grow up to be a chef, he would like to be an astronaut.

We hope you achieve all of your dreams, Oscar!

