Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

This Morning viewers fell in love with Davina McCall as temp presenter

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 02:42 pm

Everyone has to take a break, and while ITV This Morning’s Holly Willoughby took a trip to Barbados, Davina McCall stepped up to join Phillip Schofield on the couch.

Known for both her career in presenting hit shows across the channels and her sugar-free know-how, the 49-year-old brought with her some top tips for a healthy start to the new year.

Set to present the upcoming next series of Channel 4′s The Jump, she was able to give some insider expertise on the show, which is set to include retired cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins.

And viewers loved it…

Great work, Davina!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Davina McCall, Holly Willoughby, ITV, Phillip Schofield, This Morning,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

One mother reveals how George Michael gave her the world's best gift

Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds inspired La La Land cast

Rebecca Ferguson to sing at Trump inauguration - if she can perform protest song

George Lucas museum cliffhanger: LA or San Francisco?


Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 