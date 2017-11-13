This is the exact manicure Rita Ora got to match all 13 of her outfits at the EMAs

Most of us wouldn’t be seen dead in public wearing a dressing gown, head wrapped in a towel – but Rita Ora managed to rock it as one of her 13 (yes, 13) outfits at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The popstar presented the awards and performed at them. Her multiple transformations included donning a garden spade as a necklace, and a lilac ostrich feather coat.

More of Rita’s EMA outfits (Ian West/Joel Ryan/AP/PA) One thing stayed the same though – her nails. The jewelled, nude look was created by celebrity manicurist, Michelle Class, using a gel polish and a selection of jewels and crystals.

Michelle says: “It made sense to keep the nails neutral in colour but totally sparkle them up to go with everything and, as you can tell, with Rita more is most definitely more!

Michelle created a neutral but glitzy look for Rita’s nails for the awards (Ian West/PA) She went with her “favourite” gel polish brand Artistic Colour Gloss.

“This is my fail-safe brand and I know that I’ll never have any problems with it. We started by applying two coats of ‘Huntress’ which is a pinky nude creme colour with a full coverage. Rita loves a nude nail. Then sealed with ACG glossing gel top coat.”

The manicurist used this pro Artistic Colour Gloss in Huntress (Artistic Colour Gloss/PA) The jewels that adorned Rita’s nails are from US brand Luxury Nail Jewellery.

“They sent the most exquisite selection of nail jewels,” says Michelle. “These are quite large so Rita and I chose one for her middle finger that was a quartz stone with crystal and a pearl. I then put Swarovski crystals at the cuticles of every other nail to create the finished look.”