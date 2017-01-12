This insightful map shows where Bafta-nominated films were set and shot around the world

This week saw the prestigious Bafta 2017 nominations, honouring the best British and international contributions to the films of last year.

Despite many being filmed in Britain and the US, producers and actors have travelled the world to shoot scenes in arresting landscapes.

Travel firm Love Holidays has compiled this infographic, showing where each film was filmed and set around the globe.

(Love Holidays) Eleven were filmed and set in the US, while eight were in Europe, six in Asia, four in the UK, and two in Oceania.

Both Glasgow and Liverpool have stood in for New York City in filming. Liverpool’s St George’s Hall was used as a replica for NYC’s City Hall in Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery doubled up for the Big Apple’s Carnegie Hall in biopic Florence Foster Jenkins.

Meanwhile, I, Daniel Blake – which is up for five awards – was set and filmed entirely in Newcastle.