Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

This Harry Potter bath bomb will sort you into your Hogwarts house as it dissolves

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 01:58 pm

Calling all Harry Potter fans: There’s a new means to finding out what Hogwarts house you’re destined for and you’re going to want to try it.

A range of new bath bombs has emerged on the market which, at first glance, look like any other bath bombs. Yet when you put the mystery product into the bath, as it fizzes it will turn the water one of four colours – red for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw, green for Slytherin and yellow for Hufflepuff.

The Harry Potter Sorting Hat handmade bath bombs were created by Rebecca Lynn, who also brought us the popular Pokemon bath bombs.

Rebecca’s Harry Potter product was met with such success, the stock has completely run out. But don’t you worry because if you want to get your hands on the bath bomb – and get a decisive answer on what wizarding house you’re destined for – the products will be restocked on January 1.

We just can’t promise you won’t get sorted into Hufflepuff…

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Bath bomb, Harry Potter,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth win Christmas in cracking jumpers as the stars get festive

EastEnders favourite Michelle Fowler rumoured to return - but has she been recast?

Cancer treatment appeal for Delays star Greg Gilbert 'needs more money'

Keegan and MacFadyen star as Tina and Bobby Moore in dramatic trailer for new series


Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 