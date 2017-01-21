Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Things might be a bit awkward between Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain next week

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:19 pm

Piers Morgan has had his fair share of run-ins with people on Twitter.

But just in case there was anybody out there who still didn’t know, Piers chose to voice his displeasure at the Women’s Marches that took place around the world on Saturday – leading to an awkward exchange with his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid.

The journalist spent most of the day arguing on Twitter over his “Men’s March” idea, and claimed that the name of the Women’s March was sexist.

Before proceeding to tell women why they were marching.

And bringing his old foes Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski into it.

Eventually, Susanna had enough. There was something she wanted to point out.

It’s not the first time the two have had an awkward exchange. In fact, it’s not even the first time this week.

On Wednesday’s GMB, Piers complained about sexism when co-host Charlotte Hawkins was asked to read the sport headlines instead of him, in Sean Fletcher’s absence.

“I usually get asked to do the sports when Sean’s off and today, for some weird reason, they let you do it,” Piers said.

Charlotte told him that “girls can do sport too”, which Piers described as a “bit sexist”.

Susanna and Piers at the National Television Awards (Yui Mok/PA)
Susanna shot back: “What? No, that’s not sexist. Saying that women can do things too is actually the opposite of sexism.”

After their latest exchange on Twitter, things might be a bit frosty between the pair on Monday’s GMB.

But despite their differences in opinion, Susanna recently admitted that spending her mornings with Piers had given her a bit understanding of what a “love/hate relationship” is.

For most people on Twitter though, it seems there’s no love in the relationship.

