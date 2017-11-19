There are going to be some huge stars on Gogglebox Ireland this week

We all love Gogglebox and watching people watch TV.

But this week, we will be able to watch some A-list celebrities watching TV.

The cast of Daddy's Home 2 will take to the couch and witness the best of what Irish TV has to offer.

Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow will all take part in a celebrity special of the series, which will air on Wednesday November 22.

The quartet is gripped by the love triangle storyline in a popular soap while another show (which the producers are keeping tight-lipped about) led to Mark Wahlberg wondering if it is 1993.

We can't wait!

Gogglebox Ireland: Celebrity Special airs on TV3 on Wednesday November 22 at 10pm.