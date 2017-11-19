Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

There are going to be some huge stars on Gogglebox Ireland this week

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 02:08 pm

We all love Gogglebox and watching people watch TV.

But this week, we will be able to watch some A-list celebrities watching TV.

The cast of Daddy's Home 2 will take to the couch and witness the best of what Irish TV has to offer.

Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow will all take part in a celebrity special of the series, which will air on Wednesday November 22.

The quartet is gripped by the love triangle storyline in a popular soap while another show (which the producers are keeping tight-lipped about) led to Mark Wahlberg wondering if it is 1993.

We can't wait!

Gogglebox Ireland: Celebrity Special airs on TV3 on Wednesday November 22 at 10pm.


