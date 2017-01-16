Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Theatregoers clamour for early bird Hamilton tickets

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 02:56 pm

Tickets have gone on sale for Hamilton, the hotly anticipated Broadway musical coming to the UK later this year.

Priority seats for the smash hit became available on Monday, 10 months ahead of the show’s opening in London in November.

Fans, who registered months in advance for the chance to buy early bird tickets, reported a “stressful” time as they logged on to bag seats.

Some successful customers will have to wait a year to use their tickets.

Some, who were overjoyed to get a ticket at all, simply shared their achievement of the day with a fitting “visual aid”…

The show, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and is based on the 2004 biography by Ron Chernow.

After receiving huge critical acclaim on Broadway and in Chicago since its debut in 2015, the show is now set for a two-year tour across the US.

In less than two years it has scooped a Pulitzer Prize, a Grammy Award and 11 Tony Awards.

The show even sparked a Twitter spat with President-elect Donald Trump after an actor delivered an impassioned speech on diversity to Vice President-elect Mike Pence when he came to see the show.

Mr Trump said the cast had been “very rude”.

Its British counterpart is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and will be staged at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London.

