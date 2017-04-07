Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The world’s smallest cow just appeared on the Late Late Show

Friday, April 07, 2017 - 10:34 pm

The Late Late Show, the longest running chat show in Europe and second longest running chat show in the world also takes home the award for ‘the most Irish thing you’ll ever set your eyes on’.

This week, Ryan introduced the nation to the world’s smallest cow, Ella.

You couldn't write it, and wait, it gets better.

The Cow, Ella had a daughter a fortnight ago and her owner named it, Martha after Martin McGuinness.

Needless to say, we are damn proud of the show.

Here's what people had to say:

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Patrick Bergin set to make Red Rock debut

The Sunday Game's Michael Lyster did an amazing lip-sync on The Ray D'Arcy Show

Alec Baldwin was back on SNL and he had a new impression to debut

Viewers cannot get enough of Ross Kemp dancing with Mrs Brown


Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 