The world’s smallest cow just appeared on the Late Late Show

The Late Late Show, the longest running chat show in Europe and second longest running chat show in the world also takes home the award for ‘the most Irish thing you’ll ever set your eyes on’.

This week, Ryan introduced the nation to the world’s smallest cow, Ella.

You couldn't write it, and wait, it gets better.

The Cow, Ella had a daughter a fortnight ago and her owner named it, Martha after Martin McGuinness.

Meet the world’s smallest cow Ella and her son Josh and daughter Martha who’s just two weeks old 😊 #latelate pic.twitter.com/HJ5xUWarVS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 7, 2017

Needless to say, we are damn proud of the show.

Here's what people had to say:

@RTELateLateShow What a load of bull... — seany (@Seanycam) April 7, 2017

Great to see the world's smallest cow on the #latelate . 'Pity they don't have Katie Hopkins on to show us the other extreme. #LateLateShow — Tony O'Sullivan (@TonyOSullivan7) April 7, 2017

Only on @rte could a cow be considered a guest on prime time Friday tv. #latelate pic.twitter.com/rWYA3Skc9j — Alex Twomey (@TwomeyAlex) April 7, 2017

That was another cow Ryan don't like talking about him #latelate pic.twitter.com/Md75sl1Aiu — Justin Skerritt (@jskerr87) April 7, 2017

Naming the cow after Martin McGuinness. God I love this country #latelate #LateLateShow — SearlSASS (@searlasodaire) April 7, 2017