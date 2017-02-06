Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The whole country fell in love with Enda on Room To Improve last night

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 10:59 am

Meet Enda - a sprout farmer and the latest star of RTÉ’s Room To Improve.

Enda and his wife Mags were selling the house on their farm to move to into the town of Rush, Co Dublin.

Enda was going to be leading the build with Mags in charge of the purse-strings - so Dermot knew he’d have his hands full.

The pair had hoped to build an archway through the house, leading to a car park at the back as opposed to the front, but Dermot was quick to squash that hope.

Once Dermot had the house designed, Enda wasted no time in getting down to the building.

When Enda got going, there was no stopping him - the house was built on time and under budget.

And he made a fine job of it.

Enda’s drive and ambition meant people made inevitable comparisons to another rather famous Enda.

And if he gets on any more builds, there might be a slight scheduling issue for RTÉ.

With the house looking magnificent, Dermot and Enda went on a visit to local to toast a successful partnership.

#FriendshipGoals

