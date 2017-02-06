The whole country fell in love with Enda on Room To Improve last night

Meet Enda - a sprout farmer and the latest star of RTÉ’s Room To Improve.

A sprout-farmer and former boat-builder challenges Dermot with a peculiar design for his home by the sea. #RoomtoImprove on #RTEOne now. pic.twitter.com/gF3XWAIi9e — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 5, 2017

Enda and his wife Mags were selling the house on their farm to move to into the town of Rush, Co Dublin.

Enda was going to be leading the build with Mags in charge of the purse-strings - so Dermot knew he’d have his hands full.

The pair had hoped to build an archway through the house, leading to a car park at the back as opposed to the front, but Dermot was quick to squash that hope.

This is what happens when you drive through a house...🎆 #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/dzr8OSBzsC — Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) February 5, 2017

Once Dermot had the house designed, Enda wasted no time in getting down to the building.

'There's only one way to do something and that's do it, isn't it' Brilliant! Good man Enda!#roomtoimprove — Liam Na mBád (@Liam_Na_mBad) February 5, 2017

When Enda got going, there was no stopping him - the house was built on time and under budget.

Jesus, Enda is making some job of this build #roomtoimprove — Elaine Kelly (@ElaineKelly82) February 6, 2017

Jeepers if only we all had the work ethic of Enda,some man.There'd b no time for tweeting that's for sure! #RoomToImprove #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/OVZJRASm0X — Paula Fogarty (@MsPaulaHelen) February 6, 2017

And he made a fine job of it.

Ah, Jaypers. The house is amazing. Fair play to Enda. #TommyHilfighters #roomtoimprove — Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) February 5, 2017

Enda’s drive and ambition meant people made inevitable comparisons to another rather famous Enda.

Think the wrong Enda is running the country #roomtoimprove 😂😂 — Not sweet Caroline (@cmcc09) February 5, 2017

Enda needs to be brought in to sort out Irelands housing crises .... some man #roomtoimprove — Dr Eddie Murphy (@dreddiemurphy) February 5, 2017

And if he gets on any more builds, there might be a slight scheduling issue for RTÉ.

RTE announcement: Room to Improve will be the shorter time of 30 minutes as Enda will be contractor on all future projects#roomtoimprove — Michael Kincaid (@OK_Kincaid) February 5, 2017

With the house looking magnificent, Dermot and Enda went on a visit to local to toast a successful partnership.

I'd happily watch a series of these 2 lads just going around the country, drinking pints and sorting out the worlds problems #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/KOoLiOYwpm — Simon Murdoch 📻📱 (@Simon_Murdoch) February 5, 2017

Dermda? Endot? What will we call this new couple ? @DermotBannon #roomtoimprove — Ann Higgins (@pantois) February 5, 2017

#FriendshipGoals