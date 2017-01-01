Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The wait for Sherlock is almost over, and fans can barely breathe

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 08:32 pm

The new series of Sherlock has sparked a bit of a frenzy online – before it has even aired.

The adored BBC programme starring Benedict Cumberbatch is back for a fourth series, and it seems the wait has been a bit too much for fans.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their excitement as the minutes before the opening credits roll start to tick away…

Not long to go now!

