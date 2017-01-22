Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The Voice UK turns out to be more popular than Let It Shine - again

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 03:14 pm

The Voice UK has continued its lead over Let It Shine, scraping more viewers for a second week running.

With celebrity coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale on the judges’ panel, the ITV show was watched by 5.3 million viewers after it aired at 8pm on Saturday night, peaking at 6.2 million.

Rival singing contest Let It Shine on the BBC was also watched by an average of 5.3 million, but peaked with an audience of 5.7 million, after starting at 7pm.

But the show, which sees former Take That singer Gary Barlow, X Factor judge Dannii Minogue, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Glee’s Amber Riley search for a cast for a new musical, claimed a total 25.9% of viewers, compared to The Voice UK’s 25.3%.

While both shows kicked off on an almost even footing when they launched two weeks ago, The Voice UK narrowly pipped Gary’s show in its second week.

Both launches, which overlapped for half an hour on the television schedule, peaked at just under seven million viewers.

Let It Shine will be broadcast every Saturday at 7pm on BBC1, The Voice UK will also return at 8pm on Saturday on ITV.

