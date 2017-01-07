Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The Voice UK has returned, but what did viewers make of the new coaches?

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 10:24 pm

The giant spinney chairs, big red buttons and blind auditions are back as The Voice UK returned to our screens.

This time, coach will.i.am was joined by familiar face Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale, forming the ultimate team of mentors any aspiring singer could hope for.

Viewers were ecstatic to see Jennifer in the oversized chair, with some arguing she was the best female coach to grace the show.

But while many applauded the appearance of Jennifer, some were questioning who in the hell Gavin Rossdale was.

PSA: for those who don’t know, Gavin Rossdale is the frontman of the band Bush, one of the most commercially successful rock bands of the 90s. Their debut album, Sixteen Stone, went multi-platinum in four countries, with the band also winning an American Music Award, MTV Video Music Award and MTV Movie Award.

You may also recognise Gavin as pop star Gwen Stefani’s ex husband and father to her children, as well as model Daisy Lowe’s father.

It wasn’t just the coaching panel that got a revamp, having moved from BBC to ITV for the launch of the sixth series, the format of the blind auditions had changed too.

On the occasion that none of the coaches pressed that red button to claim their contestant, the hopefuls now had exit the stage without the chance to come face to face with the celebrity foursome for feedback.

While some thought the blind auditions worked better this way, others thought they were brutal.

In the end, six aspiring singers were snapped up – Tom and will.i.am each won one, and Gavin and Jennifer claiming two.

If Saturday’s episode was anything to go by, there’s a helluva lot more talent to come.

