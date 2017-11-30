Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The Voice UK coaches hunt for their perfect voice in ‘library of sound’

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 10:21 pm

First-look stills from the new series of The Voice UK show coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs hunting through a “library of sound” for the perfect voice.

In a preview of the glamorous teaser for the TV talent show, the coaches appear enthralled as they look through hundreds of glowing jars to find the voice of their winner.

Sir Tom Jones (ITV)

The music stars can also be seen getting ready for their close-up in behind-the-scenes images that have also been unveiled.

The clip was filmed on location in the wood-panelled library at Arley Hall in Northwich, Cheshire.

Jennifer Hudson (ITV)

Adding to the magical effect of the trailer, the country house’s owners allowed for the shelves to be cleared of antique books and replaced with more than 2,000 individually lit jars, each light representing different voices.

The new series of the ITV programme sees former X Factor star Murs joining the existing line-up.

Murs replaces Gavin Rossdale, who was one of the coaches on this year’s series.

Behind-the-scenes filming for The Voice UK trailer with Olly Murs (ITV)

He and returning coaches Sir Tom, will.i.am and Hudson started filming the blind audition stage of the show in October.

The Voice UK’s trailer will premiere on Monday December 4 ahead of the new series, which will air on ITV in January 2018.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizVoiceUKJennifer Hudson

More in this Section

Khan and Toffolo drink crocodile anus and critters in I’m A Celebrity trial

Noel Gallagher shares heartwarming letters from young fan

WATCH: Christopher Plummer replaces Kevin Spacey in 'All the Money in the World' trailer

Tom Hanks: There are predators absolutely everywhere


Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »