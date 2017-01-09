The stars come out in their shiny finery to be named best dressed at the Golden Globes

As well as all the award-giving that goes down, the Golden Globe awards are largely about the outfits.
And this year’s ceremony – held on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles – did not disappoint, as the beautiful people of Hollywood walked the red carpet in the most fabulous ensembles.
There were a couple of themes going on this year, including strong metallics, sunshine yellow and plenty of figure-hugging dresses to show off the results of many a strict gym routine and diet.
Among our favourites were the likes of Loving actress Ruth Negga, who looked like an intergalactic superhero in a shimmering Louis Vuitton dress, and Gone Girl star Emily Ratajkowski, who showed that you can do slinky yellow fabric with cut-outs and still look classy.
Extra kudos points to the beautiful Lily Collins, who proved that – sometimes – over-the-top frothy, lacy pink dresses CAN work. If they’re by Zuhair Murad and are teamed with a fierce dark red lip.
Here’s our round-up of this year’s best dressed, along with our new favourite star, Ruth.
Lily Collins
Sarah Paulson
Blake Lively
Naomie Harris
Emily Ratajkowski
Reese Witherspoon
Kerry Washington
Kristen Wiig
Chrissy Teigen
Emma Stone
Hailee Steinfeld
Lovely work ladies.